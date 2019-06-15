New York Mets
Jeurys Familia is having a very bad season, but Mickey Callaway still goes to him - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 7m
It’s difficult to decide which is worse: Jeurys Familia having a very bad year or, Mickey Callaway continuously trusting the right-hander in high-leverage situations.
RT @djshort: However you feel about Mickey Callaway, he can only do so much with the personnel he has in place. You just can't sugarcoat how awful this bullpen is. And losses like we're seeing today are just demoralizing.Blogger / Podcaster
Danny Tripodi from the @SyracuseMets took this fun picture of René Rivera and Dilson Herrera tonight #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Discounting 2017 when he appeared in just 24.2 innings, Familia had been solid in 2016 & ‘18, posting a fWAR of 2.0 & 1.9 respectively, a 3.03 & 3.53 xFIP & swinging strike rates over 14.0 percent. What we’re watching is not the Familia we’ve been accustomed to. #MetsI mean whether you liked the deal or not, no one could’ve seen Familia being this bad.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @riceczek: @DHAPshow @Mediagoon Idk the figure being bombed is just blurry enough where I can't tell for sure if it's actually you. However we all know that you're still alive since we're losing and you're at the game.Blogger / Podcaster
Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia provide no relief as Mets lose two to Cardinals: https://t.co/eIshInNo5e | @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Robert Gsellman came out of tonight's game with a stiff back, which is why he did not go multiple innings. The Mets were also playing without Edwin Diaz. They essentially had no choice but to use Jeurys Familia in the eighth inning tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
