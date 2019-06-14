New York Mets

Auburn Doubledays drop season-opener to Batavia Muckdogs

Batavia, N.Y. (6/14/19)&nbsp;– Despite a strong effort from the pitching staff, the Auburn Doubledays (0-1) dropped the first game of the 2019 New York-Penn League season to the Batavia Muckdogs (1-0) by a score of 2-0.

