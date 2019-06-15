New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Familia Demolished By Cardinals, Mets Bullpen Gives Away Another Game
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 17s
Familia gave New York its major league-leading 16th blown save. He was booed loudly after striking out pitcher John Gant to end the inning and has a 6.91 ERA
Tweets
-
SAME STINKING PEN: Jeurys Familia gives up four runs in a 5-5 game, leading to a Mets 9-5 loss to the Birds in Flushing. #LGM BOX SCORE: https://t.co/4O1wvj70qeBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS AFTER 69 GAMES 2019: 33-36 ***31st-best NYM w/1976, 1980, 1992, 2005*** Best: 1986 (48-21, 3 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (19-50, 1 GB 1964) 2015: 36-33; 2016: 37-32 1969: 38-31; 1979: 30-39; 1989: 37-32; 1999: 38-31; 2009: 35-34Blogger / Podcaster
-
You would think after all these years being a NYC sports fan that I would know better but damm those Mets keep playing April Fools jokes on me trying to sucker me into believing in themBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tyson Fury back at it again https://t.co/6HaDGAP3oeBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don’t think I’ve ever seen this happen ?He’s off the base, that’s an out. ? https://t.co/EFg1Jyaqe6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who thought this guy would be leading after two rounds? https://t.co/gxfhDleYm2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets