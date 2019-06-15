New York Mets

New York Post
New_york_mets_v_st._louis_cardinals

Pete Alonso doubles down on ‘hurtful’ tweet reply, push to play

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 14s

Pete Alonso played better defense than the rest of the Mets on Friday night. His defense just happened to initially come on Twitter. The first baseman fought back against the idea that his lobbying to

Tweets