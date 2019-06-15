New York Mets

The Mets Police
44323190_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Delta Airlines now sponsoring the cuckolding of Mr. Met

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION: I thought the Sugar Diaz Free Shirt Friday giveaway with the Finish slogan on it went really well. No soccer for me today wooooo.   And yet my body clock had me up at 6.  Rolled over and almost made 7:30 but I AM AWAKE.   What...

Tweets