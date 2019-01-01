New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Genord Homers in Pro Debut to Lift Brooklyn on Opening Night
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 1m
Edgardo Alfonzo knew that face from somewhere.By the end of the night, Alfonzo knew exactly where he had seen a player like Joe Genord before.Genord, making his professional debut, hit a t
Tweets
-
i have been telling elizabeth about the amazingness of oregano chips for at least half her life and all it took was her living in greece to finally believe megreece has a lot of economic problems but you know what they have that’s superior to the US? oregano potato chips.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheAthleticMLB: From @MarcCarig: how the Mets rallied as an organization to help a pitching prospect who was diagnosed with cancer — led by Sandy Alderson, then in the middle of his own fight with the disease. https://t.co/ghqUbFiiF8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It was 50 years ago that the 1969 Mets helped heal a nation in turmoil. This is their story as they reminisce about a season that will be remembered forever. https://t.co/96kSdvRNu3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
For @SNYtv, ICYMI. Wrote this before more implosions Friday. How do Mets fix the bullpen? Is it really worth trading Dom Smith? Fast-rising prospect Ryley Gilliam could offer 2nd-half help...if it's not too late by then. https://t.co/6g4C4WSb1uBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TONIGHT!! Wacha, Fowler, & the #Cardinals take on Syndergaard, Smith, & the #Mets at 7:10PM in Queens! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chief AJ always wanted to attend a #Mets game. We made sure his first trip to @CitiField was a memorable one. #BiggerThanBaseball ??Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets