New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: of course the 1969 Mets score for Mr. Terrific. Of course they do

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I hate this team so much. Yesterday the One True Ace gives up 1 run.  The Mets refuse to score and Kooz takes a loss. Today on Terrific Day the bats wake up and they score three runs.  Tommy gives up 1 run and gets a win.  This is soooooo unfair.  ...

