Mets Minors Recap: Anthony Kay Struggles in First Syracuse Start

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 8m

Gwinnett (37-29) 11, Syracuse (32-35) 4 Box ScoreC Rene Rivera: 2-for-4, R, HR(7), 3 RBI(30) | .284/.347/.4452B Robinson Cano: 1-for-4, R, 2B, K | .400/.455/.700Rivera opened up the s

