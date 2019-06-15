New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/15/19
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Tweets
-
I was told by Mets shills that 2017 was a good deadline, not a straight salary dump to save the Wilpons the maximum cash. ???"Not many alternatives at this point" is EXACTLY what you want to hear two years after Sandy Alderson sold everyone who could stand upright for a reliever at the trade deadline. https://t.co/9f1eAqJhJYBlogger / Podcaster
-
As the Vietnam War raged, the 1969 'Miracle' Mets captured the sports world by winning the World Series, and their underdog story helped unite the country. https://t.co/SfOT0Tkb9iNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @greg_prince: METS AFTER 69 GAMES 2019: 33-36 ***31st-best NYM w/1976, 1980, 1992, 2005*** Best: 1986 (48-21, 3 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (19-50, 1 GB 1964) 2015: 36-33; 2016: 37-32 1969: 38-31; 1979: 30-39; 1989: 37-32; 1999: 38-31; 2009: 35-34Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Looking for a podcast to listen to this weekend? Try the Sports Info Solutions Baseball Podcast! The last 3 episodes featured - @dcone36 on learning analytics - @joe_sheehan on state of MLB - @susanslusser @TBTimes_Rays @DanHayesMLB on Moneyball 2019 https://t.co/wQBlWyINaoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: What does history show about outfield positional changes, like moving Charlie Blackmon or Adam Jones out of CF? The impact is often noteworthy. Check out @Andrew_Kyne study in our latest blog post. https://t.co/jp1S1CTlC9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @athletelogos: This is one of those nights that captures the true essence of being a Mets fan. Pure suffering. #LGM https://t.co/GhuOlMh1x2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets