New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets Acquire RHP Brooks Pounders From Cleveland | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 15, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Brooks Pounders from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. Pounders will be added to the major league roster tonight. In a...

Tweets