Mets reliever Jeurys Familia already nearing career-high in runs allowed
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 29s
How bad has 2019 been for New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia? He is only a handful of runs from allowing more earned runs than he ever has. It’s only ...
RT @Jacob_Resnick: #Mets second-round pick Josh Wolf is in New York to sign his contract. Expect to see him in the GCL to begin his pro career.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fair pointpimping homeruns doesn’t matter the planet is dying.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Mets first-rounder Brett Baty is at Citi Field today, taking BP and putting on a show. He parked one onto the Shea Bridge, and another to the upper deck in right BEYOND the entire seating area. https://t.co/cULHWWoUQlBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets signed infielder Patrick Causa as an undrafted free agent from Mount St. Mary’s University. He hit .402/.521/.710 in his senior season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
About that 2019 NL All Star Team…Pete Alonso will be the only Mets representative https://t.co/uGIj3kExRlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brett Baty took BP with a bunch of major-league Mets and was particularly pleased to hang with the Mets’ Rookie of the Year candidate. “I got to talk to Pete Alonso, which is pretty cool,” Baty said. “He’s an awesome guy.”Beat Writer / Columnist
