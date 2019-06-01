New York Mets

Mets Merized

Brodie Van Wagenen: Mets Are at Critical Point in Season

by: Josh Finkelstein

Brodie Van Wagenen spoke to the media on Saturday at Citi Field and gave off the impression that the team is still very much trying to win in 2019, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.

