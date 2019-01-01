New York Mets

Mets Minors
44331000_thumbnail

Mets Top Draftees Brett Baty and Josh Wolf Arrive In Queens

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 4m

New York Mets first-and-second round draft picks, third-baseman Brett Baty and right-hander Josh Wolf -- both high schoolers drafted out of Texas -- were in Flushing on Saturday.Wolf, 18, is r

Tweets