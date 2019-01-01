New York Mets

Mets acquire Pounders, add righty to bullpen

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- Seeking any way to improve their bullpen, the Mets acquired right-handed reliever Brooks Pounders from the Indians for cash on Saturday. The Mets immediately added Pounders to their 25-man roster, putting him in uniform for Saturday’s...

