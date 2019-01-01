New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
44331179_thumbnail

Mets shuffle leaky bullpen, sign 1st-round draft pick

by: David Purdum ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Desperate for help in a failing bullpen, the New York Mets have acquired reliever Brooks Pounders from the Cleveland Indians for cash. The Mets also recalled right-hander Chris Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse and put him in the bullpen as well.

