Mets’ first-round pick Brett Baty shows he has ‘awesome’ power

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 1m

Brett Baty stood near the cage, watching the Mets take batting practice until it was his turn. He got a word of encouragement from Pete Alonso, stepped in the cage and started the show. Donning an

