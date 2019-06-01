New York Mets

MLB News: Yankees Acquire Edwin Encarnacion From Mariners

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Seattle Mariners have traded first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to the New York Yankees.Encarnacion, 36, has hit no less than 34 home runs

