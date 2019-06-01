New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Yankees Acquire Edwin Encarnacion From Mariners
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Seattle Mariners have traded first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to the New York Yankees.Encarnacion, 36, has hit no less than 34 home runs
Tweets
-
CONFORTO SINGLES TO RIGHT! GOMEZ SCORES! 7-3 METS! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
mvp chants have broken out for pete alonsoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael. Thomas. Conforto. Single, rib eye. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Re Justin Wilson. Good news and thank you. #Mets@michaelgbaron Warming up now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: J.D. Davis has a career-high four hits tonight. A home run a double and two singles (as well as two runs scored and an RBI). He's boosted his average from .261 to .279.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets