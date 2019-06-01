New York Mets

Mets Merized
44334406_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard Leaves Game With Hamstring Strain

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 49s

Wayne Randazzo of WCBS880 reports that Noah Syndergaard left Saturday night's game with a right hamstring strain.With the Mets up 8-3 in the seventh inning, Mets starter Noah Syndergaard grabb

Tweets