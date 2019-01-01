New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets P Noah Syndergaard's Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 1m
An injury to Noah Syndergaard will have the New York Mets scrambling to keep pace in the National League East. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post , Syndergaard left Saturday night's game against the St...
Tweets
-
The Mets bullpen *did not* blow the lead this time, though they tried really, really hard to. https://t.co/R4MtUMc4EuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, I do. Is he a quality option? That I am not sure about.@michaelgbaron Do you think Ervin Santana is a viable option? I'd rather have a savvy veteran than an untried rookie.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just how they drew it up. PUT IT IN THE BOOKS!Super Fan
-
#Mets' bullpen didn't blow it, but they certainly tried https://t.co/wZZO5R1YgLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Squirrel saves the day! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
I think you could see Kay later in the year if his innings numbers permit. I don’t believe he will be a part of the equation right now, nor should he be.@michaelgbaron Any chance we will see Kay soon if this IL stint is prolonged ?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets