New York Mets

WFAN
44336343_thumbnail

Mets Survive Another Bullpen Meltdown, But Syndergaard Exits With Hamstring Injury

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

Syndergaard (5-4) reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh, who quickly walked off the field with a bit of a limp.

Tweets