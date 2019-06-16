New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ bullpen did everything it could to blow it again
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 40s
The closest thing the Mets have had to a reliable bullpen option these last few weeks nearly became their downfall. And, for the second game in three, so did Edwin Diaz. But somehow, some way, Seth
Tweets
-
This was a good move https://t.co/cc1pOsTABHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't buy the #Mets' spin https://t.co/6GWQ8aVPi8Blogger / Podcaster
-
That may have been the ugliest save ever https://t.co/C1Dvqxk9lzBlogger / Podcaster
-
That seventh inning didn't work out so well for Noah Syndergaard and the #Mets https://t.co/02sijCUzTrBlogger / Podcaster
-
“I just look back and say, ‘Wow, I came a long way.’ ” https://t.co/N4w1W7HaRZBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's not ready to wave the white flag https://t.co/LTInqU4jUlBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets