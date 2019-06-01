New York Mets
Mets Minors Recap: Mauricio Falls Just Short of Cycle
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 6m
Syracuse (33-35) 5, Gwinett (37-30) 0 Box ScoreRuben Tejada 3B: 2-for-4, RBI, .338/.438/.475Rene Rivera C: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, K, .289/.350/.453Dilson Herrera 1B: 1-for-4, HR, 2
Most base hits with an exit velocity of 100.0+ mph this season by a @Mets player: Pete Alonso: 47 J.D. Davis: 24 Wilson Ramos: 23 Michael Conforto: 23 Robinson Cano: 22 Amed Rosario: 22 Jeff McNeil: 18 #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Last night's player of the game is starter Jaison Vilera, who held Staten Island to one hit over 6.2 innings, allowing just one run. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
The Mets’ offense scored eight runs last night, and the bullpen just barely held on to finish off a victory over the Cardinals. https://t.co/VGiEW0susoBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Anthony Davis? Edwin Encarcion? Mets are1-0 in the Brooks Pounders era https://t.co/wxx87rQcYXBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Now Until All-Star Break Could Define Mets’ Season https://t.co/kW3MSiihif #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard exits start with right hamstring strain https://t.co/PghVqwGheb @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
