Gil Must Go: Jim Brewer and Don Drysdale defeat Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Remind me again why the hell Gil is giving starts to Jack DiLaurio?  WTF? I guess Gil missed the message the the Dodgers were throwing the great Don Drysdale.   Don only went 5.2 but Jim Brewer was like the G.O.A.T. relief pitcher with 3.1 solid...

