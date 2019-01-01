New York Mets

Mets lose Thor to IL (hamstring); Cano returns

A day after limping off the field in a start against the Cardinals, Noah Syndergaard is going on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, Robinson Cano returns from the injured list and will bat fifth today, two spots...

