New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1156184701

Mets place Syndergaard on IL with hamstring injury; Cano returns

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 4s

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be placed on the injured list after suffering a hamstring injury Saturday, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters this morning, according to SNY.Syndergaard will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the...

Tweets