New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brandon Nimmo (Neck) Dealing With “Same Issue”, Will See Specialist
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
As per Tim Healey of Newsday, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (bulging cervical disk) continues to feel the effects of the neck injury he's been dealing with since April and will visit "mor
Tweets
-
RT @greg_prince: METS AFTER 70 GAMES 2019: 34-36 ***28th-best w/1968, 1980, 1992, 2005, 2008, 2011*** Best: 1986 (49-21, 4 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (19-51, 1 GB 1964) 1969: 38-32; 2016: 38-32 1970: 38-32; 1980: 34-36; 1990: 41-29; 2000: 39-31; 2010: 40-30Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tom Seaver's 74th win August 10, 1970 Mets 10, Pirates 2 - 9 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 3 K, 3 BB - Donn Clendenon: 3 hits, HR, 2 RBI - Game delayed 27 minutes by power failure - Seaver: lost next 4 decisions All Seaver's Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets place Syndergaard (hamstring) on injured list, activate Cano (quad) https://t.co/Diy65fbuJ7 via @YahooSportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Anyone know how the Mets are verifying if someone is a Dad for today’s giveaway?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Smith LF J.D. Davis 3B Conforto RF Alonso 1B Canó 2B Hechavarría SS Lagares CF Nido C Vargas SP (3-3, 3.68 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Opponents have posted a .215 average against him over his last eight outings, in which he owns a 2.20 ERA Jason Vargas gets the ball today ?https://t.co/d0Fhj3YCe7TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets