Mets starter Noah Syndergaard lands in injured list with hamstring strain | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 16, 2019 12:18 PM Newsday 5m

The Mets aren’t sure yet of the severity of Noah Syndergaard’s strained right hamstring, but it’s serious enough for him to officially be sidelined. Syndergaard landed on the injured list Sunday morni

