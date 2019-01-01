New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets announce more Draft signings | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

The Mets announced today that they have signed three more draft picks from the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, including the 14th-round selection outfielder Kennie Taylor from Duke University, the 18th-round pick outfielder Tanner Murphy from the...

Tweets