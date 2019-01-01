New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Rmnp5pwx6dyiyjk9it5l

Matz credits dad for crafting his baseball career

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13s

NEW YORK -- During his sophomore and junior years of high school, Steven Matz barely pitched. As a lanky first baseman at Ward Melville High School on Long Island, Matz wasn’t on any college or draft radars. Scouts never came out to see him play. At...

Tweets