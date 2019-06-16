New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Place Syndergaard On Injured List, Activate Canó
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 1m
The New York Mets placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.
Tweets
-
Chris Flexen takes the mound in the 8thBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chris Flexen on for the eighth, 3-3 #Mets vs #Cardinals. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets like the idea of Chris Flexen in relief. They'll get a sense of it in practice here in the eighth inning of a tie game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Conforto K’s to end the inning and the #Mets are done in the 7thBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaxWildstein: This is so cool and awesome.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets 4th Round Pick Jake Mangum and 32nd Round Pick Cole Gordon both are playing for Mississippi State in the College World Series at 7:30 PM EST tonight on ESPN2Minors
- More Mets Tweets