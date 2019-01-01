New York Mets

Vargas exits with calf cramp after swing

by: David Adler

NEW YORK -- Jason Vargas left Sunday's game against the Cardinals while batting in the fourth inning due to a left calf cramp. At a time when the Mets could ill-afford to lose another starting pitcher to injury -- Noah Syndergaard was placed on the...

