New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Inside The Father’s Day Facebook Ad: Dads And Daughters Taking In First MLB Game
by: Maury Brown — Forbes 5m
A Facebook ad showing dads taking their daughters to their first MLB game pulls on heartstrings. But inside the ad are critical points both Facebook and MLB are working to meet. Here's the details.
Tweets
-
Chris Flexen takes the mound in the 8thBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chris Flexen on for the eighth, 3-3 #Mets vs #Cardinals. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets like the idea of Chris Flexen in relief. They'll get a sense of it in practice here in the eighth inning of a tie game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Conforto K’s to end the inning and the #Mets are done in the 7thBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaxWildstein: This is so cool and awesome.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets 4th Round Pick Jake Mangum and 32nd Round Pick Cole Gordon both are playing for Mississippi State in the College World Series at 7:30 PM EST tonight on ESPN2Minors
- More Mets Tweets