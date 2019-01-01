New York Mets

Taxed bullpen can't hang on as Mets falter late

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- The Mets had no choice but to ask a lot of a beleaguered bullpen on Sunday, once starter Jason Vargas left the game after just four innings with a left calf cramp. And again, the bullpen faltered late. New York dropped the series finale...

