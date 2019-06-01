New York Mets
Game Recap: Cardinals Beat Mets 4-3 on DeJong Homer
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets (34-37) were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals (36-34) by a score of 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. Met-killer Paul DeJong slammed a go-ahead home run in the top
A week before my father died suddenly in 2015, he sent this tweet to @JackCurryYES. I miss my dad's sardonic sense of humor and chutzpah, among many other great qualities. He would agree with me that the #Yankees will finish 97-65, #Mets 79-83. #HappyFathersDay to all dads.@JackCurryYES Even the exceptionally knowledgeable Mike Francesa gave the Yanks a 70-30 chance of signing Scherzer. He is seldom wrong!Beat Writer / Columnist
Looking more and more like sellers, the #Mets cannot miss on the return received for Zack Wheeler #LGM https://t.co/1vIa2bocsnBlogger / Podcaster
Atlanta is a blown save away from a 10-game winning streak.#Braves have scored 78 runs while going 9-1 over their past 10 games, the most runs they've scored in any 10-game stretch since getting 80 in a stretching during July-August 2007.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets had win expectancies of 96.7, 77.1 and 53.4 in the eighth inning or later in their three losses to the Cardinals this weekend.Beat Writer / Columnist
"Let's get it kick started tomorrow, put everything else in the rear view mirror" Todd Frazier says the team is ready to turn the page and hit the roadTV / Radio Network
It's going to take some extreme luck to find another bullpen arm they can rely on #LGM https://t.co/sDTWJHQ6ixBlogger / Podcaster
