New York Mets

Centre Daily
44347016_thumbnail

Paul DeJong homers again vs. Mets, leads economical Cardinals to 4-3 win

by: DERRICK GOOLD St. Louis Post-Dispatch Centre Daily 6m

At the start of the eighth inning, the Cardinals had a grand total of one hit in the game and yet had spun such little yarn into three runs for a 3-3 tie.

Tweets