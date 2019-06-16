New York Mets

Newsday
44347169_thumbnail

Mets fall to Cardinals after Jason Vargas leaves with cramp in left calf | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 16, 2019 5:59 PM Newsday 2m

Jason Vargas, Wilmer Font, Chris Flexen and Brooks Pounders — not quite a who’s-who of 2019 Mets pitchers — performed something of a baseball miracle Sunday at Citi Field, holding the Cardinals to thr

Tweets