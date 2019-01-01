New York Mets

Centre Daily
Yankees_white_sox_baseball_76249

Braves offense explodes in beatdown of Phillies

by: GABRIEL BURNS The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Centre Daily 25s

The Braves clobbered the Phillies in Sunday's series finale, further distancing themselves from the wounds of opening weekend and sending a message to their chief competitors: The Braves are the National League East favorites.

Tweets