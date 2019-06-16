New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano is back and batting fifth | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 16, 2019 7:22 PM — Newsday 2m
Robinson Cano’s return to the Mets on Sunday came with a twist: Manager Mickey Callaway dropped him to fifth in the order. Cano went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a rally-ending double play. It wa
Tweets
-
RT @orca1872: @Metstradamus @greg_prince "He wasn't riding a horse"Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gb4BjUxbcU Bye Bye Baltimore. #SoxDaily podcast is up. Happy Father's Day!TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets, who lost a four-game series that they very feasibly could have swept, ended up with Chris Flexen on the mound in the eighth inning of a tie game. “He was the next guy that we felt could give us a great inning.” https://t.co/Nd3fmqWfo9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
METS AFTER 71 GAMES 2019: 34-37 ***32nd-best NYM w/1976, 1980, 2005*** Best: 1986 (50-21, 4 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (19-52, 2 GB 1964, 1993) 1969: 39-32; 2016: 38-33 1971: 42-29; 1991: 38-33; 2001: 32-39; 2011: 35-36Blogger / Podcaster
-
Column: it’s gotten late early for the #Mets, who may be one brutal road trip away from playing out the string. https://t.co/6QWlmQoQEhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are 34-37. They're about to start an 11-game road trip that takes them to Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia. How many wins will they have when they're done with the trip?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets