New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets get the hits, but the Cardinals get the runs and the series victory
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Cardinals mustered just four hits, but two of them were long home runs, and the Mets were unable to respond
Tweets
-
The velocity was nice to see (sat 95-96 while hitting 98 to strike out Martinez to end the 8th). The slider to DeJong was just a bad pitch left right over the plate after he fell behind 3-1. Rebounded with back-2-back swinging SO of Goldschmidt & Martinez. #MetsChris Flexen hit 98 on the radar gun in his first MLB outing as a reliever. His changeup looked pretty good. His stuff was definitely playing up. He also hung a curveball to Paul Dejong. Regardless, I actually liked what I saw that inning (outside of Paul F’ing Dejong ?)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fourth-round pick Jake Mangum is now tied for the fourth-most hits in NCAA history. Is that good?TV / Radio Network
-
Mets fourth-round draft pick Nick Magnum is now tied for the fourth-most hits in NCAA history. Is that good?TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Final line for Ervin Santana today for Syracuse Mets: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 91 pitches/51 strikesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who Is this Gary character?? https://t.co/SEUQYDs8PUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jjcoop36: El Paso has 150 home runs this year in 69 games. That's more than 111 of the 120 full-season minor league teams hit all of last year. Eight different El Paso hitters have hit 10 or more home runs so far.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets