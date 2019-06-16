New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees' Clint Frazier surprised by demotion to Triple-A | Newsday
by: Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11 Updated June 16, 2019 9:19 PM — Newsday 5m
CHICAGO — Clint Frazier was the only one who didn’t see it coming. With the Yankees’ acquisition of slugger Edwin Encarnacion on Saturday night, the one-dimensional Frazier — who has shown a quality b
Tweets
-
RT @Trafficmanmatt: Outside of the #Mets it was a pretty good weekend! Hope yours was too!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Is it true the Brooks Pounders middle name is 'Quarter'? #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Finally changed my profile pic to something more representative. Not enough characters available in the profile section to mention my disproprtionate love of Shark Tank, Judge Judy reruns and seasons 3-9 of Family Guy. Alas.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ReggieBush: This is the age of versatile running backs I like what I’m seeing and reading about this young kid Raheem Blackshear from Rutgers the more you can do the more valuable you make yourself! ?? The Scarlet Knights will need him this year! ??♂️? https://t.co/9CCkXNEAbx via @YouTubeTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BNightengale: It was 50 years ago that the 1969 Mets helped heal a nation in turmoil. This is their story as they reminisce about a season that will be remembered forever. https://t.co/96kSdvRNu3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks @BruceBeck4NY for having me come in and talk NY baseball ...... midnight on @SportsFinal4NY NBC4 .. talking @Yankees , @Mets and what’s going on in the world of baseball.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets