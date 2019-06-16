New York Mets

New York Post
44351222_thumbnail

Robinson Cano gains confidence he needed out of Mets return

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 8m

It took 25 days for Robinson Cano to make it through an entire Mets game. The aggravation of his left quad injury on June 5 (he originally strained the quad May 22) against the Giants and an early

Tweets