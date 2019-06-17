New York Mets

The Mets Police
44354311_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: you’ll miss Vargas now

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Not sure what to say here.  The Newspaper is being all negative saying the season is over.  If I said that you’d get mad at me for not working out and watching game films.  Hopefully Vargas is OK and it was actually just a cramp....

Tweets