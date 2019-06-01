New York Mets

nj.com
43602019_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Twins trying to steal Giants’ Madison Bumgarner from Yankees? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

San Fransisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner could be a trade target for the New York Yankees this summer, but the Minnesota Twins have reportedly engaged in talks with the Giants about the left hander.

Tweets