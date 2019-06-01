New York Mets

nj.com
44089077_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Yankees to flip Clint Frazier for 1 of these top-of-rotation arms? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

As the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman look for ways to improve their starting pitching, could outfielder Clint Frazier get traded for a top arm such as Madison Bumgarner of the San Fransisco Giants or Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue...

Tweets