New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets LHP Jason Vargas expected to avoid IL
by: Teddy Rydquist — Elite Sports NY 10m
Is Jason Vargas lost to the IL?
Tweets
-
What the Mets really need on this road swing: 7-4 or better. … hard to envision such a trip, but that is why they play the games, Suzyn.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s Starting to Feel a Lot Like 2002 Around Here https://t.co/Y4l2IgkqxXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Now-- @MikeFrancesa is on the air. #Mets, #Yanks, #NBA, #USOpen ..#Yanks tickets every hour... watch @mikeson app, listen: https://t.co/iUyPgVYziQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: I’m going to be doing another giveaway!!!! There was such a great response from you guys!!! Thank you so much for voting! To enter: show a screenshot of your vote for me in the comments, retweet this post, and shoot me a follow! Best of luck guys! #LGM https://t.co/D4W3qD9pfiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cdgoldstein: god damn this resonates https://t.co/nI2hKN2ZrfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Garrison Bryant takes the bump as we close out our series with Aberdeen tonight at 7.Minors
- More Mets Tweets