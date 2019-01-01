New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo seeking second opinion on neck injury
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3m
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is having major problems coming back from his neck injury. Nimmo halted his rehab assignment on Friday due to neck soreness, and has now gone to Los Angeles in search of a second opinion on his ailing neck....
Tweets
-
What the Mets really need on this road swing: 7-4 or better. … hard to envision such a trip, but that is why they play the games, Suzyn.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s Starting to Feel a Lot Like 2002 Around Here https://t.co/Y4l2IgkqxXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Now-- @MikeFrancesa is on the air. #Mets, #Yanks, #NBA, #USOpen ..#Yanks tickets every hour... watch @mikeson app, listen: https://t.co/iUyPgVYziQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: I’m going to be doing another giveaway!!!! There was such a great response from you guys!!! Thank you so much for voting! To enter: show a screenshot of your vote for me in the comments, retweet this post, and shoot me a follow! Best of luck guys! #LGM https://t.co/D4W3qD9pfiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cdgoldstein: god damn this resonates https://t.co/nI2hKN2ZrfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Garrison Bryant takes the bump as we close out our series with Aberdeen tonight at 7.Minors
- More Mets Tweets