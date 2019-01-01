New York Mets

Mets say Thor has 'low-grade' hamstring strain

The Mets on Monday called Noah Syndergaard's hamstring injury a "low-grade" strain, per manager Mickey Callaway. The right-hander, who sustained the injury in Saturday night's start that forced him to the injured list, is with the team in Atlanta....

