New York Mets

Mets Merized

Noah Syndergaard Has Low-Grade Hamstring Strain, No Replacement Named

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway updated the team's press corps on the status of right-hander Noah Syndergaard ahead of Monday's series opener in Atlanta.In a video posted by Matt Ehalt o

Tweets