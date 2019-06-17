by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

C – Ramos 8th. Good luck 1B – Thunder Pete is 5th. He will be the lone Met. Daniel Murphy is 10th. 2B – Cano 7th. Good luck. SS – No Mets listed in top 10 3B – No Mets listed in top 10 OF – McNeil 20th. Gonna take a Pete Alonso injury for …...