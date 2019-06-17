New York Mets

The Mets Police
Updated No Mets But Pete Alonso Will Be All Stars Voting Update

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29s

C – Ramos 8th.  Good luck 1B –  Thunder Pete is 5th.  He will be the lone Met.  Daniel Murphy is 10th. 2B – Cano 7th. Good luck. SS – No Mets listed in top 10 3B – No Mets listed in top 10 OF – McNeil 20th.  Gonna take a Pete Alonso injury for …...

