New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Player Meter: Pitchers, June 10-16
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
A quick review of how the Mets’ pitchers fared over the past week.
Tweets
-
PREACH! #MetsThis might be a “rule” in toxic organizations. Poor leaders create fear and cause people to avoid surfacing hard truths, leading to a distorted version of reality. Good leaders listen and want people that will tell them what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. https://t.co/8QVs1B5rUZBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets 5th round pick RHP Nathan Jones made his professional debut for Brooklyn tonight. 2 IP 0 H 0 R 1 BB 5 KMinors
-
RT @JoshFinkMets: Mets’ 5th rounder Nathan Jones finishes his professional debut with the Brooklyn Cyclones. Final Line: 2 IP, 5 SO, 1 BB #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Weak ground ball by Frazier to end the inning, and the #Mets are done in the 2nd quicklyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto extended his hitting streak to 8-games after his single to left in the 2nd. He also has a 13-game on-base streak. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have to lead the league in hitting into double playsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets